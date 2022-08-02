Lottie Moss wants to move into acting.

The 24-year-old model revealed that she has finished reading an exciting script and is hopeful about landing the role.

She tweeted: "Just got through the most exciting script can’t wait to base all of my happiness on getting this role."

Lottie, who is the half-sister of Kate Moss, started modelling at 16 but spent time in rehab to receive treatment for a "bad addiction" to cocaine, and she has claimed drug abuse is so common in the fashion industry, she thought it was "normal".

Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she previously spilled: “I think I just thought it was normal and I was going to these events and parties and I was exhausted.

“A lot of the time I would be showing up to set and I didn’t want to do it, I’d be crying my eyes out and they said, ‘We’ll just get you some drugs, you can have a drink and then you’ll be fine’.

“It was very much like that, ‘oh you’ll do this shoot, whether you’re sober or not. It’s going to happen’.

“I don’t think there were a lot of people in that industry that cared about my well-being I have to be real.”

Lottie - who is signed up to adult-only site OnlyFans and is "proud" to show off her naked body for paying subscribers - has spoken about the pressure she's faced to be just like Kate.

She said: “They wanted me to be Kate Moss part two. I was told I had to lose weight.

“I was 18 and at New York fashion week. I had to get down to a 23in waist and I worked out until I got down to that size.

“I ate one piece of toast a day, I got there and, lo and behold, I wasn’t tall enough.

“I’m 5ft 5in. My sister is 5ft 7in — she is just on the cusp of being tall enough.

“No wonder I had problems, I was pushed into doing these things and getting to a certain weight.

“I’m surprised I never got an eating disorder.”