Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confirmed that his ‘Black Adam’ character appears in the ‘DC League of Super Pets’ end credits.

The 50-year-old actor - who voices film’s top dog, Krypto in the animated flick alongside the talents of Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Vanessa Bayer, Thomas Middleditch, and Ben Schwartz - gushed about putting a nod to his upcoming live action superhero film debut, which is due out in October.

Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Monday (01.07.22): “THANK YOU for making SUPER PETS the #1 MOVIE… but did you stay til the VERY END credits [big eyes emoji]

“You guys already know how I feel about SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM.

The Indestructible Force meets the Immovable Object.

With the DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE we had an opportunity to build out this awesome animated universe in a big, fun, cool way.”

The ‘Moana’ star revealed it took a little lubrication to come up with slipping in the reference.

Dwayne said: “So three-ish @Teremana’s later [three drinks emojis and happy face emoji], I came up with an end credits idea…

“Allow me to introduce the baddest, meanest, antihero canine walkin’ God’s green earth…. ANUBIS [lightning bolt emoji] [skull face emoji]

Complete with his new favorite toy - squeezy Bruce Batman[bat emoji]”

Dwayne teased the “major plans” he has to make a whole series of stories surrounding the movie, which he has joked about wanting to face off against Superman.

He continued “At @sevenbucksprod we have major plans to build out the BLACK ADAM DC UNIVERSE and now the DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE with our partners @wbpictures @dccomics - and SUPER PETS BLACK ADAM is just the beginning.

The ‘Baywatch’ star did not reveal if he will face off against Clark Kent’s alter ego but wished everyone enjoy the “Easter eggs” at the end of the kiddie movie, which also features Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski as Batman and Superman respectively.

Dwayne concluded the post: “Enjoy the movie and enjoy our Seven Bucks Easter Eggs.”