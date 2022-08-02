Kris Jenner knew Kim Kardashian was "onto something" when she launched a skincare line.

The 66-year-old matriarch - who is mother to fellow reality stars Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, and Khloe, 38, with her late husband Robert Kardashian - visited her daughter's SKKN BY KIM offices to film a video of herself demonstrating her "amazing" new skincare routine.

Speaking in the video posted to Kim's Instagram, she said: "I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing. I remember the first two days I did it, I came downstairs at my house and my cousin walked in the room and said, 'Wow! What did you do to your skin? So I knew that Kim was onto something and I just wanted to share my little routine with you and you're going to love it too. So here we go."

'The Kardashians' star - who is also mother to model Kendall, 26, and 24-year-old businesswoman Kylie with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner - could be seen using a "really light" cleanser to remove her make up before going on to use a rose-based exfoliator.

She added: "It is so light and really not too abrasive, it feels good and you really feel like you're getting a good deep cleanse. This exfoliator is really special because it does have a really, really beautiful rose essence, so the smell is so yummy."

Kris went on to use ordinary cotton pads to apply toner before going on to use a vitamin C-based hyaluronic acid serum which she quipped she "wouldn't want to live without."

She said: "So — I use these little round cotton pads that you can buy at the drugstore, kind of shake a little bit of the toner and then just go pass, really does the trick, over the whole face. And I do take it down, typically to this [my neck and chest] because I think it's really important especially as you get older. I can't explain but I don't want to live without [it], so I love a good vitamin C serum!"