Blac Chyna has requested to dismiss her revenge porn claim against Rob Kardashian.

The 34-year-old model - who has daughter Dream, five, with former partner Rob, 35 - is putting an end to her long legal battle with Rob after the pair agreed an out-of-court settlement in June, PEOPLE reports.

Chyna filed to dismiss the claim with prejudice, which would prevent her from filing any future claims on the matter, bringing an end to the protracted legal battle.

She first filed a lawsuit in 2017 that accused her former fiancé of damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

She said she endured “significant damages” following a social media rampage from Kardashian, in which he shared three naked photos of her and accused her of abusing drugs and alcohol and cheating

The make-up artist was convinced the scandal and influence of the Kardashian family sparked the axing of ‘Rob and Chyna’.

However, the pair reached a settlement in June but the details have not been revealed.

Chyna is still reeling from her loss in April to the Kardashian women when a jury in her $108 million (£88 million) defamation lawsuit against the billionaires awarded her zero in damages.