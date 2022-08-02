Sheree Zampino has "bumped heads" with Will Smith over parenting.

The former couple share son Trey, 29, together and although Sheree is now close to Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, she admitted they have had some disagreements on parenting over the years.

Speaking on the 'Behind the Velvet Rope' podcast, Sheree, 54, explained: "You got three different dynamics, three different personalities and different belief systems, different way of doing things. And there were times we have bumped heads and it hasn’t been pretty. But listen, we get back on that horse and we press on. We do what we have to do because again, at the end of the day, it’s about the kids."

Sheree and Will, 53, split in 1995 after three years of marriage before Will married Jada, 50, in 1997 and Sheree insisted she and Jada have maintained a good relationship because of how well Jada - who has children Jaden, 24, and Willow, 21 with Will - has treated Trey.

She said: "I’m not gonna say that it’s easy. My heart is always for my child. My child comes first. He really does.

"When you have a mutual respect, it becomes easier. With Jada, it was like, as long as she treats [Trey] well, we’re good. We’re good. And she’s treated him well and she’s loved him.”

Meanwhile, Sheree has joined the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' but won't be expecting Will and Jada to tune in.

She said: "I don’t know how I feel about sending a text to Will and Jada saying, ‘I’m gonna be on the show about four minutes, can you watch the whole 44?' I don’t feel called to do that.”