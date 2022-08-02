Priyanka Chopra is the new face of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans.

The 40-year-old actress has teamed up with the acclaimed denimwear brand - which was launched by the late Hollywood star back in the 1970s - for an "amazing" campaign that "goes against the norm" of industry standards.

She said: "What I love about Gloria Vanderbilt was that it was built by a woman specifically for our bodies, our curves. I really love the campaign — I Have Needs. Fit Them. — because it goes against the norm of women having to constantly conform to people’s needs. This amazing campaign encourages women and inspires them to be themselves — and I think that’s a really important thing, especially coming out of the pandemic."

The 'Quantico' actress - who has been married to former Disney star Nick Jonas since 2018 and has seven-month-old Malti Marie with him - has also joined forces with cosmetics company Max Factor and insisted that both brands encompass an air of "inclusivity."

She told WWD: "When it comes to my hair care line, Anomaly, the idea was to democratize beauty and make sure everybody gets great products that don’t make a hole in your wallet, or the environment. Those are things that were really important to me. With Max Factor, the brand is all about inclusivity, and it’s a legacy brand like Gloria Vanderbilt. I like to associate with brands that are pioneers in their field and leaders in their categories.

"The idea of an association with a public person is to be able to magnify what the brand stands for."