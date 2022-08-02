Megan Fox has asked fans if she should start an OnlyFans account with Kourtney Kardashian.

The actress’ question came as she posted a range of raunchy images of her and the model from behind-the-scenes at a photoshoot last year, including a photo of Kourtney straddling Megan on a toilet.

She posted the caption alongside the photos of the scantily-clad pair: “BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?”

One fan joked back: “Nah, y’all have plenty of money already.”

The first shot showed Kourtney, 43, crouching on the floor in a revealing one piece alongside Megan.

In the next image, ‘Transformers’ actress Megan sat on the edge of a toilet seat with Kourtney in her lap.

They stuck out their tongues as Kourtney raised her arm into the air and Megan placed her hands on her back and leg.

The third shot showed them posing up on the ground, with Kourtney laying out her hair on the floor and Megan in a black sports bra and underwear.

The images were from a shoot the women took part in last year for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims.

Final images for the campaign showed the pair posing in bras, crop tops, and underwear.

Megan said at the time: “I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered.

“I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

Megan has been engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, 32, since October 2021 while Kourtney recently married 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The couple held a third ceremony in Italy after getting legally married in Santa Barbara and a holding a practice wedding in Las Vegas.