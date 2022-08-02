Amber Heard’s sister allegedly told her boss the actress did sever Johnny Depp’s finger when she hurled a vodka bottle at him, according to unsealed court documents.

The newly unveiled documents include a deposition from Jennifer Howell, a former friend and boss of Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, in which she speaks about the infamous finger incident that apparently took place in 2015.

She recollects Amber’s sister screamed in their office: “She’s cut off his goddamn finger”.

The call is said to have taken place when Heard, 36, and Depp, 59, were in Australia as Depp was filmed the fifth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film.

The deposition was made public over the weekend when 6,000 pages of documents filed in Depp and Heard’s defamation trial were unsealed.

Speaking with Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, Howell said: “I was sitting exactly where I’m sitting right now because I’m sitting at my desk in the office. “So I was sitting right here on my computer, working, in my zone, responding, doing whatever I was doing.

“And right over there, there were two black-and-white chairs at the time with a table in between it. Whitney was sitting in one of the black-and-white chairs.

“There’s a door that goes out right over there as well, and she just screamed, ‘She’s done it now. She’s cut off his goddamn finger’, and made this huge proclamation.

“And I pushed my chair back. I was like, “What?’”

She continued in the deposition: “And she goes, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she bolted out the door and was like, ‘I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody.’

“And she went out the door and she called someone. I don’t know who she called. That’s what was said.”

When asked if Henriquez had identified the “she” and “he” from the call, Howell replied: “It was Amber and Johnny. And she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what she reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside.”

Heard denied causing the injury, saying Depp hurt himself during a drunken incident.

Depp also admitted he lied to a doctor over how he got the finger injury at the time.

The unsealed documents also said Depp sought to submit nude photos of Heard as evidence and to mention her “brief” past as an exotic dancer.

Her legal team dismissed them as “irrelevant personal matters”, while the papers also contain the allegation Depp suffered erectile dysfunction.