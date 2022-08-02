Sega warns there is limited stock of Genesis Mini 2 outside of Japan

Sega Genesis Mini 2 availability in North America and Europe will be "one-tenth" of the 2019 Sega Genesis Mini.

In a statement issued to Polygon, a representative for Sega said there will be limited stock of the console outside of Japan.

They said that “by using Amazon’s ‘Japan Store’ system, we found that at least a small number of units could be sold via Amazon.com, so a portion was allocated to make the North American version.”

It's all down to the global semiconductor shortage.

Originally intended as a Japan-only console, those in the US will be able to get their hands on the console from October 27.

It comes with 50 games already installed.

