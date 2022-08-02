Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are enjoying a romantic getaway to Idaho.

The on/off couple - who recently reconciled following a brief split - travelled to the Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club for a relaxing break together over the weekend.

A source told E! News: "Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water.

"They are very adventurous and always up for trying anything".

The couple have been relaxing by the fire pit, boating on the lake and axe throwing.

The insider added: "They also took relaxing walks and just sat around enjoying the views."

Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, recently rekindled their romance after taking some time apart in June.

A source previously said: "She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.

“They moved on and it’s going really well.”

Kendall and Devin first started dating in 2020.

She has previously been linked to Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons, and Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently revealed she is not ready for children of her own and her sister Kylie's second pregnancy was a "massive birth control moment" for her.

In a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of 'The Kardashians', Kylie - who has four-year-old daughter Stormi and a baby son with partner Travis Scott - complained about needing a night out while expecting her second baby.

She told Kendall: "I need my first night out. I haven't had a night out in almost a year."

The trailer then cut to Kendall, who said in a confessional: "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It's a lot."