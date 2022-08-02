Jodie Comer has reportedly denied rumours she will star as Coleen Rooney in an upcoming ‘Wagatha Christie’ drama.

It came after a report the ‘Killing Eve’ actress, 29, was seen as the perfect actress to play victorious WAG Coleen Rooney, 36, while ‘The Crown’ star Emerald Fennell, 36, was reported to be in line to appear as her 40-year-old rival Rebekah Vardy.

But the MailOnline said it had contacted representatives for Jodie and Emerald and has carried a story saying Jodie had denied the claims.

Coleen won her £3 million Wagatha libel battle on Friday (29,07.22) against Rebekah after accusing her fellow WAG of leaking false stories about her private life to the press.

Sources close to Coleen have said she will fight to make sure Rebekah pays the full amount of damages, estimated to be up to £3 million.

The creators of court drama ‘A Very British Scandal’ have been named as the possible production company for an upcoming drama on the case, dubbed Wagatha Christie after Coleen used her Instagram account to track down the leaker.

Script writer Sarah Phelps, who has written ‘The Witness for the Prosecution’, could also be on board.

A TV insider had told The Sun: “The creative teams are determined to sign up major league actors.

“Jodie and Emerald have the gravity to pull off performances as two strong women locking horns in court.

“This is a race to deliver a serious depiction of the chain of events that saw the Wagatha case end up in court.”

It comes after it emerged a reconstruction of the courtroom showdown between Coleen and Rebekah is coming to Channel 4 titled ‘Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama’.

It’s expected to reconstruct scenes using court transcripts and include media analysis of the defamation proceedings.

Mum-of-four Coleen is reported to have signed a documentary deal about the affair, while the Mail on Sunday said the BBC had landed a documentary telling the story from Rebekah’s perspective.