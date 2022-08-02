Dev Patel reportedly witnessed a horror stabbing in Australia.

The 32-year-old actor was spotted talking to police in Adelaide after he saw a woman allegedly stab a man in the chest outside a petrol station on Monday (01.08.22) night.

A statement from South Australia Police said: "A woman has been arrested following a stabbing incident in the CBD [Central Business District] last night.

"About 8.45pm on Monday 1 August, police were called to Gouger Street after reports of a man and woman fighting in the street. The couple continued fighting inside a nearby service station where witnesses attempted to break up the fight.

"The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest. A 32-year-old man from Glengowrie was treated at the scene by ambulance officers before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"Police attended and arrested the woman. The pair are known to each other, and this is not a random incident.

"A 34-year-old woman from Park Holme was charged with aggravated assault causing harm. She has been refused bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today."

Dev has moved to Australia from Los Angeles with his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who he met in 2016 on the set of 'Hotel Mumbai'.

Tilda is from Adelaide and the pair initially planned to spend five months in Australia, although they appear to have extended their stay.