Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after a cocaine and drinking session.

The inquest into the SB.TV founder's shock death in February heard that Jamal became "paranoid" and "irate" before falling unconscious in front of his friend Nick Hopper, who he had been drinking with at home after returning from a DJ gig.

Nick said in a statement read by the coroner: "When he came in he appeared to be his normal self and it appeared that he had just been out.

"We began to chat, smoke some weed and drink. He told me he was under a lot of pressure. There were periods of talking followed by silences.

"Over time Jamal became quite paranoid and was saying I had things in my hands when I didn't. Anytime I moved he began panicking. I told him to calm down, but he became increasingly irate.

"He was grabbing things, throwing them around the room. He was panicking and sweating, I spent ages trying to get him to open the door."

In a statement, Met Police Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor said: "There were no signs of trauma to either party.

"Three small snap bags were found in his pocket with remnants of a white powder and bloody tissues, associated with the taking of Class A drugs.

"He suffered a cardiac episode from taking recreational drugs and alcohol."

Assistant West London Coroner Ivor Collett said: "He had worked as a DJ at a venue in Islington. At around 4.30am he arrived at home and joined his close friend.

"They had some drinks and had arranged to smoke cannabis. Although he appeared normal at first his behaviour changed and he exhibited signs of anxiety, paranoia and irritation.

"Despite his friend's efforts to calm him down he began throwing things around the room before collapsing on the floor.

"The police found drug paraphernalia, the toxicology tests found recent evidence of drug use.

"The insinuation is that Jamal had taken cocaine in sufficient quantity to cause an adverse reaction brought about by cocaine toxicity. This then caused cardiac arrhythmia which resulted in his death."

Toxicology tests found cocaine and alcohol in his system, but no cannabis. There was also MDMA in his urine but not blood, indicating that he had taken the drug recently, but not on the night he died.

Jamal's GP confirmed that while he had traits of sickle cell disease, he was not on any regular medication.

Jamal's uncle, Rodney Artman and paramedics tried to revive him but he was declared dead at 10.36am on Sunday February 20.

In a statement to the hearing, Jamal's heartbroken mother Brenda Edwards said: "Jamal was a beautiful and selfless person.

Since growing up with his family in Acton he made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through.

“To help people through life, to love and to laugh. And most importantly, to just make people happy.

"Jamal helped so many, working tirelessly to give a platform to people.

"His charitable work stretched near and far, from working at homeless shelters to giving back to his roots in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

"We are so proud of everything Jamal achieved over the course of his 31 years and how he impacted others’ lives. We miss him so much."