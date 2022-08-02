Sophia Bush has opened up about working with her ex-husband Chad Michael Murray after their divorce.

The pair, both 40, got engaged in 2004 and married in 2005 before splitting up less than a year later and Sophia spoke about the challenges they faced when their alter-egos - Brooke Davis and Lucas Scott - started dating, after their own marriage imploded.

On the 'Drama Queens' podcast with 'One Tree Hill' co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton, Bethany told Sophia: "Not for nothing, you were going through a breakup with the person that you were playing a romance opposite of.

"And regardless of what all those circumstances were, that’s incredibly difficult — emotionally to be able to be vulnerable and be there in that moment.

"There’s lots of actors who have done that — who’ve done movies and TV shows and things, they date their costar or whatever, it doesn’t work out.

"But the fact that you were able to just be that raw and open and vulnerable, it’s a real credit to you as an artist.

"You put your art in front of everybody and just were like, 'Look, this is it. I’m just sharing my heart and here we are'. I thought it was really beautiful."

Sophia replied: "People can call it whatever they want. They can say it’s strength, they can say it’s pride, they can say its professionalism — you can put a positive or a negative skew on it.

"But I was always going to put Brooke Davis ahead of everybody and everything else. Nothing mattered to me but being honest for her."

Sophia previously insisted she didn't like talking about her relationship with Chad as she didn't want it to define her.

She said: "I refuse to let that one relationship define me, which is why I've done my best to avoid discussing it for 10 years.

"The reality is that, yes, it was a massive event in my life. And the trauma of it was amplified by how public it became, which was incredibly foreign and bizarre to a girl who'd been just another college kid 24 months before her life blew up."