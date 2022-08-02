Michael Keaton has never watched a Marvel or superhero film.

Despite appearing in the studio’s movies, the ‘Batman’ actor, 70, said he has “other s*** to do” than sit in front of superhero flicks and TV series.

Speaking about reprising his role of Bruce Wayne in upcoming DC film ‘The Flash’, Keaton said: “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies – any Marvel movie, any other.

“And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow – trust me! It’s not that.

“It’s just that there’s very little things I watch.

“I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s*** to do!”

His return as Wayne will be the first time Keaton has worn the Batsuit since the 1992 Tim Burton film and the director’s 1989’s sequel.

When asked by Variety why he decided to join the DC cast, the actor said it “seemed like fun” and he wanted to socialise with other actors and crew.

He added: “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it – obviously, some of that – but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially.

“This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking, ‘Holy moly!'”

Keaton also starred as the Vulture in Sony’s Marvel film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

He added about ‘The Flash’: “The writing was actually really good. So I thought, why not?

“It’s cool to drop in and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

His remarks come after he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 he hadn’t watched an entire superhero movie after his first Batman film with Burton.

Keaton said: “I just never got around to it. So you’re talking to a guy who wasn’t in the zeitgeist of that whole world.

“They’ll be doing Marvel movies forever. I’ll be dead, and they’ll still be doing Marvel movies.”