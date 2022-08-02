Justin Bieber admitted it was "so good" to be back on stage following his recent health issues.

The 28-year-old singer was forced to postpone a number of dates on his 'Justice' world tour after being stricken with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affects the nerves in the ear and face and caused facial paralysis but he made a triumphant comeback at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on Sunday (31.07.22) and was thrilled to be back on stage.

He shared some photos of himself performing at the festival on his Instagram account, with one post documenting a speech he gave to the crowd.

He told the audience: "Guys, I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back. So good to be here."

Justin urged his fans to be the "difference makers" and to celebrate equality.

He continued: "As some of you guys know, the 'Justice' tour is about equality. It’s about justice for all.

"No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity. We’re all the same, we are all one. But we are here to be the difference makers.

"And I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour."

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker also shared photos of him arriving at the festival site clutching his pet dog and with wife Hailey by his side as he embraced members of his entourage.

He wrote: "And we’re back my glickssss [camera emoji]: @rorykramer takin pics takin pics (sic)"

The 'Baby' singer is due to perform across Europe and Australia over the rest of 2022 with his gigs scheduled to wrap up in spring 2023.

He postponed 14 shows because of his health crisis but has yet to announced any rescheduled US shows.

Justin previously explained his conditioned in a heartfelt message to fans, stating: "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile with this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them.

"This is pretty serious you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but, obviously, my body's telling me I got to slow down. And I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."