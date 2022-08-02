A man who was arrested carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle has been charged under the Treason Act.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was apprehended last Christmas Day (25.12.21) just 500 meters away from Queen Elizabeth's private apartments and following an investigation from Scotland Yard's counter terrorism team, he has now been charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act 1982, as well as making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswat Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow.

“This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Singh Chail is currently being held in custody ahead of an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on 17 August.

The last person convicted under the Treason Act was Marcus Sarjaent, who in 1981, was sentenced to five years jail after pleading guilty to firing blank shots at the queen during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

After the intruder was apprehended in the grounds of the queen's residence, he was sectioned under the mental health act.

It is believed the man had scaled a metal fence using a rope ladder but was spotted on CCTV "within moments" and triggered intruder alarms.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement at the time: “A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

“Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered. The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment - he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.”