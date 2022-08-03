Kenny Chesney has been left "devastated" after a fan fell to her death at one of his concerts.

The 54-year-old star admitted it was "heartbreaking" to be told a woman had passed away from her injuries after she plunged from an escalator at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver towards the end of his show on 30 July.

He told the Denver Post newspaper: "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show," Chesney told The Denver Post July 31. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver [at the show] — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more.

"For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

The woman was sitting on the railing of the escalator when she fell, Denver police spokesperson Nate Magee revealed, though he was unsure of specific details about her death, including how far she fell or if she died at the venue or later in hospital.

However, he doesn't think there was any foul play involved.

He said: "To my understanding, there was none of that. It was just an accidental fall, I don't think anyone pushed her or anything like that."

The Empower Field at Mile High stadium have sent their "deepest sympathies" to the family of the victim, whose name and age haven't been made public.

They tweeted: "We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation."