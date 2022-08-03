Cam Gigandet's wife has filed for divorce.

The 'Twilight' actor married Dominique Geisendorff in November 2008 but on Monday (01.08.22) she filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to officially end their 13-year union.

According to legal documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', Dominique - who has daughters Everleigh, 13, and Armie, six, and nine-year-old son Rekker with her estranged husband - cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their split and listed 1 May as the date of separation.

Dominique is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children and wants the 39-year-old actor to pay spousal support, though she has requested the court prevents him from getting financial support from her.

The former couple have already cut ties with one another on Instagram as they are no longer following each other.

Dominique appears to have removed some of the posts on her account as there are now only two family photos that include the 'Burlesque' actor, while he has no photos at all on his page.

Cam recently admitted having his children has changed his priorities.

Discussing his time in 'Twilight' and on 'The O.C', he said: "I mean it feels like a lifetime ago, but I had a really good time in all of those movies. I had a really good time, and it taught me a lot.

"Then, I obviously had three kids, which kind of changes your perspective on things and your priorities. And so that kind of shifted.

"To be honest, it’s been a rollercoaster ride, personally and career-wise. Being away from kids, do I stay away from kids, do I keep working, etc.

"There’s no guidebook for any of this. Once that pop-culture type of stuff settled down, then it was just like, 'I want to enjoy what I do, and I want to be able to support my family.'

"It wasn’t so much about the Hollywood star-type lifestyle. It was about having a family who’s happy. Keeping the family happy was the only thing that matters."