Leona Lewis has given birth to her first child.

The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker and her husband Dennis Jauch have announced they welcomed a baby girl named Carmel Allegra into the world on July 22.

The 37-year-old singer gave fans the first glimpse of the newborn with half her face on display and her parents' hands resting on her.

She captioned the Instagram post: "And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22."

Confirming her pregnancy in March, Leona took to the social media app to share a studio photo of herself in a tight-fitting black dress taken by celebrity photographer Rahul Bhatt and captioned her post: "Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer [heart emoji] (sic)"

It was previously claimed Leona and Dennis are "absolutely over the moon" to be parents.

A source said: “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.

“They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three.”

The former 'X Factor' winner and German-born choreographer and creative director Dennis – who she wed in July 2019 after a decade together – have been keen to start a family for a while and had even considered adoption.

Speaking in 2020, Leona said: “I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting.

"My mum grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt.

“But I’m still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”

Leona previously hailed her wedding - a vegan Buddhist celebration held at Sting's Tuscany estate - as the "most beautiful day".

She said: "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.

"The room already had so much good energy and having all the love in there was really powerful."

