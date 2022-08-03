Warner Bros has scrapped 'Batgirl'.

Although the movie - starring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine - has completed shooting, Warner Bros reportedly made the decision to scrap it after it was received poorly by test audiences.

A source told The New York Post's Page Six: "They think an unspeakable ‘Batgirl’ is going to be irredeemable."

However, Warner Bros has blamed the cancellation on a "strategic shift" in leadership, which also saw 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement: "The decision to not release 'Batgirl' reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Along with 'In The Heights' actress Leslie, 27, in the titular role, 'Batgirl', directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, had a star-studded cast, including J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton in a return to the role of Batman.

'Batgirl' was initially set to be a HBO Max release, and was being considered for theatrical distribution.

Speaking previously about his role as Commissioner James Gordon in 'Batgirl', Simmons, 67, called the movie a "treat" and indicated that would will be plenty of "domestic" scenes with his on-screen daughter Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

Simmons told Collider: "'Batgirl' was a treat, for a number of reasons. My little bit in 'Justice League' was, at the time, meant to be, 'Look, we're gonna introduce this guy and we're gonna see more of him in the future.' I didn't have a whole lot to do.

"In 'Batgirl', because of the relationship between Commissioner Gordon and his daughter, it's much more of a domestic aspect of Jim Gordon. We do get to see some fun, out in the street... Well, I'm gonna stop now because I really don't wanna do any spoilers.

"But it was fun to the stuff with Leslie Grace, who plays Batgirl, and get to portray a different aspect of Jim Gordon, other than as Commissioner Gordon."