Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has appeared in court almost two months after he live streamed himself allegedly gate-crashing the singer’s California wedding.

He was dressed in a white prison jumpsuit and had unkempt hair at his Tuesday (02.08.22) hearing, at which he appeared virtually before a judge in Ventura County.

His pretrial proceedings saw the 40-year-old, who has been in jail since his arrest on June 9, read the litany of charges he is facing over the wedding incident, including felony stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery.

His Instagram livestream of the day was cut off when he was tackled and restrained by Britney’s security.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and his next court date is scheduled for August 15, for trial preparation.

Alexander remains in jail on $100,000 (£82,000) bail for allegedly storming Britney’s wedding in Sherman Oaks, where she went on to marry her 28-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, 28, the same day.

Britney, 40, and Alexander married in 2004 in Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled after only 55 hours.

He is facing up to five years in prison if convicted.

The attack allegedly saw Alexander enter Britney’s mansion with a knife and attempt to gain entry to her bed.

In footage posted to Instagram, he could be seen inside the singer’s home, with him taking video of a backyard tent where the nuptials were to be held.

The livestream also showed a confrontation between Alexander and event security where he falsely claimed he had been invited to the celebration.

Police said he gained entry by scaling a fence into the exclusive gated community where Britney’s home is located.

He was seen in footage screaming as he ran around the singer’s 12,464-square-foot Italian-style villa: “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Britney was later granted a restraining order against Alexander, after she and Sam told police Alexander was carrying a knife when he was arrested.

One of Britney's security team added Alexander had tried “multiple times” to open the singer's locked bedroom door on the second floor of the mansion, with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department later confiscating a box cutter and other items from the intruder.

Alexander also has an outstanding 2016 arrest warrant in Napa County, Northern California, accusing him of stealing a $2,000 (£1,640) sapphire and diamond tennis bracelet from a woman who was renting him a room, and later pawning it for $180 (£147.)

On August 15 jurors will compile evidence against Alexander in preparation for his trial.