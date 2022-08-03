Alex Rodriguez was joined by "girlfriend" Kathryne Padgett and the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber at his "low-key" golfing birthday.

The retired baseball star - who started dating Jennifer Lopez in 2017 before ending their engagement after two years in April 2021 - is said to have spent his 47th birthday (27.07.22) at the Gozzer Ranch in Idaho

A source told The New York Post's Page Six column: “He was with friends, it was low-key fun with family and friends, dinners, golf, hiking and boating on the lake.”

As well as pop megastar Justin and his model wife Hailey, Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon were among those spotted at the ranch.

The former New York Yankees player is also said to have headed to the Hamptons to spend quality time with his daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, whom he has with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

An onlooker said: “He was in the Hamptons with his daughters."

An insider claimed A-Rod is "focusing on his businesses, the Timberwolves, parenting and a low-key lifestyle.”

Jennifer, 53, just got married to Ben Affleck, 49, and her ex is said to be "happy" for her.

The sporting legend has been linked to model Kathryne and he's "living his best life".

An insider told Us Weekly after the pair's Las Vegas nuptials: "He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with.

“He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

Jennifer and Ben - who were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004 - rekindled their romance shortly after the 'Get Right' hitmaker's split from A-Rod.

The source added: "[His] relationship [with Jennifer] ended a while ago — he’s made peace with how things ended. He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best.”

Alex recently reflected on their relationship fondly and revealed they continue to do what they can for the benefit of their kids, also including Jennifer's twins Max and Emma, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

He said: “Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and centre in everything we do...

"Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.

“Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.”