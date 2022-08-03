Vodafone has guaranteed that it won’t be beaten on smartphone trade-in prices.

The mobile phone retailer has updated its long-running Trade-in Tool on its website to incorporate daily price checks which will ensure that users will get the best deal possible when they trade in an old handset for a new one.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK, said: “People across the UK are understandably extremely value-conscious right now, but we know many still want to get their hands on the latest tech. So for anyone thinking about getting a new smartphone, we urge them to consider trading in with Vodafone as we can guarantee they won’t get a better price for their current device anywhere else. Getting better value for your current smartphone means that you’ll be able to get the latest handset at a more affordable price, saving you money at a time when it’s really needed.”

To make the most of the offer, use the Trade-in Tool to check their current phone is eligible for the Unbeatable trade-in offer, to receive an instant and guaranteed unbeatable quote and choose whether to receive the value of the old phone - which will remain valid for seven days after the offer is made - via cash, credit or monthly saving.

Customers will need to return their old handset to Vodafone within 14 days of their new Airtime plan starting and will then receive the trade-in payment via their chosen method.

Offer ends 15 September 2022.

Visit: vodafone.co.uk/terms for our Terms Conditions, which also details the eligibility criteria