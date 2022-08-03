Pregnant Heather Rae Young has skipped a family vacation on medical advice.

The 'Selling Sunset' star - who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa - revealed that she did not join Tarek and his kids, Brayden, six, and Taylor, 10, on holiday in Mexico this week, as her doctor advised against it.

Tarek, 40 - who shares the children with ex-wife Christina Hall - posted a family picture on Instagram and wrote: "Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea. Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast. Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with. So if you need the El Moussa fam, we'll be here:)"

"Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!"

Heather shared a picture of nuersery designs and wrote: "Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they're in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning."

Heather's representative told PEOPLE that the advice to avoid the trip was given to avoid risks such as Zika virus and food poisoning.

Heather explained that her doctor told her: "It's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different."

The 34-year-old reality TV star recently gushed how supportive her step-children have been about her pregnancy.

She said: "Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself.

"It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being [pregnant]. The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been."