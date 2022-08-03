Kerry Katona is heading to the doctors as she is in agony with swollen legs.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 41, says she noticed the condition developed since her second breast reduction in May and she is now struggling to walk upstairs.

She told the latest issue of new! magazine: “I’m going to the doctors as I’m having problems with my legs – they’re so swollen.

“They’ve been swelling since my first boob reduction a couple of years ago, but it’s got to the point where they’re hurting me.

“When I walk up the stairs they feel really heavy. Being in the sun has made them swell even more.

“They don’t look like my legs. They have no definition. I don’t like getting my legs out because of it – I just wear maxi dresses. I really want to see what’s going on because I’m feeling a bit worried about it.”

Kerry added she suffers health anxiety that leaves her feeling exhausted, and she always jumps to the most extreme scenario when she feels ill.

The added she would love her 19-year-old daughter Lilly to have a baby because of her worry she will die prematurely.

Kerry, who has five children from her three marriages, added: “Christine Lampard has revealed she struggles from health anxiety due to wanting to be around for her kids. She said that she feels like she can't be ill because she’s got to be there for them.

“I feel so relieved that Christine has said that because I feel exactly the same and it’s nice to know I’m not alone.

“I think about it all the time – I’m so worried about not being here for their future.

“For example, if Lilly told me she was pregnant, I’d want her to have it because I want to experience as much as possible.

“I’m constantly worried about my health. I instantly jump to the worst case scenario. It’s exhausting.”

Along with Lilly-Sue, Kerry has children Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Maxwell, 14, and Dylan, eight.

She opened up in May about “unbearable” pain that landed her in hospital.

Kerry worried fans when she shared a snap of her on a drip days after she underwent a breast reduction.

She initially thought the excruciating pain was down to a cyst in her ovary, but soon realised she was suffering from a flare up of irritable bowel syndrome.

Kerry said at the time: “My stomach swelled up and was hurting badly. It’s been happening a lot – and I get these horrible, eggy burps. My stomach looks so big, I could pass for pregnant.”