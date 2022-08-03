Logitech G is working on a handheld gaming console.

The tech company - which is known for computer accessories such as keyboards and webcams - has teamed up with Tencent Games to create a cloud-based device and both companies are working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.

In a statement, Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G, said: "As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing, and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them. As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on."

There has been no further information released regarding a release date or any other details but web users visiting the Logitech blog are greeted with a teaser pop-up that reads "Something is Coming."

Meanwhile, Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab, described Logitech G as an "ideal partner" for the gaming company.

He said: "Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe. Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices."

To sign up for the latest updates on the development process of the new cloud gaming handheld from Logitech G and Tencent Games visit (https://bit.ly/g-cloud-updates).