Snoop Dogg is set to star in 'The Underdoggs'.

The 50-year-old rapper will also produce the upcoming MGM comedy through his production company Death Row Pictures, with Kenya Barris, Mychelle Deschamps, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Jonathan Glickman also producing.

The movie tells the story of NFL superstar Jaycen '2Js' Jenning (Snoop), who agrees to coach a youth football team to rehabilitate his image after he has a run-in with the law.

Snoop said: "The Underdoggs is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15+ years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini. Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football."

Chris Brearton, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "Snoop’s longtime commitment to his community via his youth football league is hugely inspiring to all of us at MGM. We are thrilled to be working alongside this incredible creative team to bring this great comedy to moviegoing audiences, and to further MGM’s commitment to the theatrical exhibition when it [is released] next October."

Charles Stone will direct the movie, which has been written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis based on an original idea from Dogg and Schwartz-Morini.