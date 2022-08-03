Nikki Glaser can text when she gets her hair and makeup done.

The ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser’ star manages to keep one eye on her smartphone while her glam team does their magic on her before she hits the stage to wow the crowd with her funny zingers.

The 38-year-old stand-up comic told Interview magazine: “ I would say about 1-3 if you include all the emailing and phone calls and interviews etc., but if you looked at my google calendar, you’d say about 5-10 with performances and travel. But I don’t count podcasting as work because it’s just me and my friends talking! I don’t count stand-up as work because I’m standing on stage telling jokes! TV isn’t work because I get to be on TV! Hair and makeup is me texting with one eye closed so someone can apply my eyeliner. Sure, maybe traveling every weekend for stand-up shows counts as work, but it’s not like I’m flying the plane. Answering these questions feels like work because I’m having to justify what I do as work and it’s haaaaard!!”

Nikki gushed extensively about her love for Taylor Swift, whose music she wakes up with every morning before heading to make her podcast, ‘the Nikki Glaser Podcast’.

She said: “My alarm is Taylor Swift’s 'Delicate', which is one of my favourite songs. You might think it would ruin my favourite song to have it associated with waking up, but instead I associate waking up with my favourite song and so it makes being awake slightly less excruciating. Then I take off my oversized tee shirt that is probably sopped with my night sweat and I put on a dry t-shirt, shorts, and some Crocs and walk my dog while placing a Starbucks mobile order that I pick up on the route. Then I text my podcast producer and co-host that I need to start 20 minutes late. I head back upstairs to my apartment and eat two bowls of oatmeal and maybe consume a sip of water before heading to my podcast studio to record.”