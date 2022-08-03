'Diablo Immortal' is set to get new updates "every two weeks".

Blizzard has announced players of the popular action role-playing title can expect "a mini or major update".

In a new blog post, the publisher and developer said: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”

The smaller updates will include Battle Pass seasons, in-game events and more, while major updates will focus on gameplay, storyline, and larger-scale in-game events.

Blizzard highlighted that "it’s important to note that all content mentioned above is not mutually exclusive to a mini or major content update and may sometimes just be released once it has reached a state of quality worthy of our players. Bug fixes and quality of life updates will continue to be communicated on a frequent basis on both our All-Platforms and PC-specific blogs.”

The post added: “We’re communicating this cadence not only to provide additional transparency to the Diablo Immortal community, but to also equip you with more knowledge around our post-launch content release cycle."

On Thursday (04.08.22), gamers can expect the Season 3 update and the Aspect Of Justice Battle Pass.