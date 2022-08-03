Nintendo of Europe has announced the appointment of Tom Enoki as Senior Managing Director and Head of Corporate Planning Office.

The subsidiary of Nintendo based in Großostheim, Germany, has undergone a shake-up of senior management, with Enoki stepping into the role as of July 16.

Luciano Pereña and Laurent Fischer remain as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively, and will steer the ship with Enoki and Nintendo of Europe President Stephan Bole.

What's more, Koji Miyake, former CEO/Chairman of Nintendo of Europe, returns to the headquarters in Kyoto, Japan.

Nintendo of Europe President, Bole, commented: "With our mission of putting smiles on people's faces through unique entertainment experiences, Nintendo of Europe's management structure is perfectly equipped to meet all challenges and deliver surprises to our customers in Europe.

"We welcome Tom to the NOE senior management team, and we thank Mr Miyake for his commitment and service in Europe and look forward to continuing working together."