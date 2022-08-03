Dementia stricken ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ actress Edie McClurg is an alleged victim of “elder abuse”.

The claim comes as Edie, 77, is living under a conservatorship – a legal status in which a court appoints a person to manage the financial and personal affairs of “a minor or incapacitated person”.

A representative for the order has made multiple accusations against Michael L Ramos, who describes himself as a friend of the comedian and actress.

Ramos allegedly tried to remove the actress from her Los Angeles home, leave the state and marry her, according to court documents seen by TMZ.

A judge in the case is reported to have ordered Ramos to cease any plans to marry Edie, who has been living under a conservatorship since 2019.

Famed for her role as the dotty principal’s assistant in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, Edie has also appeared in comedies ‘Back to School’ and ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’.

Ramos is unemployed and is described as having “finagled” himself into the actress’ life, with court documents revealing he’s living in her home.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a caregiver for Edie, with the alleged incident reported to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The caregiver said they were concerned Ramos might have sexually assaulted McClurg, who may not be aware of what was happening amid her ongoing dementia.

Conservatorship representatives have asked the judge to force Ramos from Edie’s house, after the court previously permitted Ramos to live there to provide companionship for the actress.

Edie’s family sought the conservatorship in February of 2019, telling the court the actress was living with a man who was verbally abusive and looking to manipulate her estate by having her sign legal documents, TMZ reported at the time.

The actress’ relatives told a court the actress was “especially vulnerable to undue influence given her poor judgment and evident dementia” and neurological tests indicated that she was unable to live on her own without assistance.

Edie’s 50-year showbusiness career has also seen her feature on TV shows including ‘Tony Orlando and Dawn’, ‘The Richard Pryor Show’, ‘Harper Valley P.T.A.’ and ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’.

Her voice work has included films such as ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘The Rugrats Movie’, ‘A Bug's Life’ and ‘Cars’.