Brittany O’Grady is “lucky” to have full eyebrows.

The ‘White Lotus’ star used to get her signature facial feature styled “pretty thin” but now embraces a bushier look.

The 26-year-old actress told InStyle: “I went through a period where I would get my eyebrows waxed or threaded pretty thin — probably half the size of this. I look back and am like, "My face looks like a bowling ball." It doesn't shape my face at all. Both sides of my family have really thick eyebrows. Both my grandmas did. And my dad has pretty bushy eyebrows and my mom growing up had very thick eyebrows. I got lucky in that regard.”

Brittany still gets them threaded but has “specific people” she sees across the country.

She said: “I get my eyebrows threaded. I have specific people I go to — in D.C., L.A., New York, Atlanta. I just find spots where they know what to do.”

The ‘Little Voice’ star says diffusing is “definitely” the best tip she’s picked up from celebrity hairstylists since coming to Hollywood.

Brittany said: “It was definitely how to diffuse my hair properly. I also learned to make sure to get all of the excess product out of my hair and make sure it doesn't stick on my scalp since that will weigh my hair down.”

She also admitted she wasn’t always a middle parting girl, opting instead for a “deep side part” during her schooldays.

Brittany said: “I used to do a deep side part — it was deep left, always. In middle and high school I'd always straighten my hair and would do the side part with a little braid. It was one of my best friends who told me to embrace the middle part and now I'm all about it. It's so funny — if you look at pictures from when I was a kid, you can see I did not have a hair routine at all. It'll be little frizz in the front and then a plop in the back.”