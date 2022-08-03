'Mortal Kombat 12' won't be unveiled at Evo 2022.

The fighting title's co-creator Ed Boon has dismissed a since-deleted tweet on IGN, which said details on the next game in the series would be announced at the community event in Las Vegas.

The publication's tweet read: “The developers behind Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken and Guilty Gear are all expected to make announcements during Evo 2022.”

And Boon responded: "....except Mortal Kombat. Sorry ... Its time for Street Fighter and other great fighting games to be in the sun! Let's enjoy that!"

'Mortal Kombat 11' came out in 2019.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Simon McQuoid is to return as director of the 'Mortal Kombat' sequel.

The Australian director made his debut behind the camera on the 2021 film and he'll be back for the follow-up

'Mortal Kombat' is based on the popular video game and is a reboot for the film series after two movies were released during the 1990s.

Last year's 'Mortal Kombat' film topped the box office figures and ranks among the most popular films on the streaming service HBO Max.

The flick was one of the first to gauge the interests of audiences as cinemas reopened following the pandemic and the results came as a surprise to many.

Studio executives were quick to get a sequel in development and one of their first acts was to get McQuoid back on board as director. Jeremy Slater will be writing the screenplay for the sequel.

The first 'Mortal Kombat' game was released in 1992 and spawned a hugely successful series.

McQuoid is a trained graphic designer who has worked in the video game industry on titles such as 'Call of Duty' and 'Halo 3'. The filmmaker currently has several projects in development – including the sci-fi thriller 'Omega'.

Simon previously banned any talk of a sequel on the set of the first film.

He said: "None of us used the S-word. We’d never talk about it in any depth whatsoever because we feel like we have to put all our energy into this film.

"That being said, if the fans want another one, that’s not for us to decide; that’s for the fans to decide.

"Then, we need a couple of joiner pieces that we know can lead us somewhere because there’s a treasure trove of stuff that’s just sitting there."