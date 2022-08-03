Ioan Gruffudd has obtained a three-year restraining order against Alice Evans.

The 48-year-old actor had an acrimonious split from Alice, 54 - the mother of his two daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight - in March 2021 and this week he was granted a Domestic Violence Restraining Order which bans her from mentioning him on social media, just months after a judge approved a temporary restraining order.

Ioan took out the temporary restraining order against Alice in February, after he claimed she had bombarded him with messages and verbal threats.

A source told MailOnline: "Ioan had no choice but to up his legal fight over Alice. She had become increasingly volatile and seemingly intent on destroying his career with her character assassination. He hopes this will put an end to it."

The new order prevents Alice from posting private text messages between Ioan and their daughters.

Ioan also asked that Alice not post on social media, "including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing [Ioan] or the other protected person".

The "other protected person" is listed as Ioan’s girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.

Ioan said Alice "has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace".

Ioan was present in court in Los Angeles this week for the ruling but Alice was not.

Ioan and Alice met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and married seven years later.

He filed for divorce in March 2021 citing "irreconcilable differences" and went public with Bianca the following October.

Last month, Ioan filed for joint custody of their daughters, months after Alice bid for sole custody of the girls amid the couple’s bitter divorce.

Ioan filed the request in Los Angeles Superior Court asking for custody and visitation rights to see the girls after claiming that Alice was trying to cut communication between him and the children.

Ioan also asked that the girls attend face-to-face counselling and "reunification" therapy via Zoom with him ahead of court-ordered mediation about custody.

Ioan also used the application to repeat allegations Alice had been verbally abusive during their 14-year marriage.

He said: “Alice made fun of my appearance often, making hair-loss comments and telling me I had ‘saggy-vagina eyes.' ”

In the documents, he also claimed Alice “has inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them”.