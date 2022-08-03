Khloé Kardashian liked a humorous post about Kris Jenner being behind a story about Taylor Swift’s private jet use.

It was from the Kardashian meme account ‘Kardashian Social’, and asked: “Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

The post also showed a clip of Kris, 66, removing a pair of sunglasses ahead of an interview and declaring she is “Kris f****** Jenner.”

Khloe’s ‘like’ came after a study from analytics film Yard named Taylor top of a league table of celebrities branded the “worst private jet CO2 emission offenders” over the first seven months of 2022.

Yard reported the singer’s jet had been on a total of 170 flights since January and amassed “a vast 22,923 minutes in the air” – equivalent to 15.9 days, which Yard said is “quite a large amount considering that she is not currently touring”.

A spokesperson for the Grammy-winner told Buzzfeed News Taylor’s jet is “regularly” loaned to other travellers, adding “to attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect”.

Taylor’s jet has an average flight time of just 80 minutes and an average of 139.36 miles per flight, according to Yard, which also stated her total flight emissions for the year are “1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions”.

Yard noted one instance in which Taylor’s aircraft was flown for a 36-minute trip from Missouri to Nashville.

The Kardashian-Jenner family were also on the list, with Kim Kardashian, 41, seventh Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott, 31, tenth.

Kylie, 24, and the rapper were recently heavily criticised online after she posted an image of them in front of two jets, with the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?” – before they reportedly took a 17-minute trip in the air from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys in the state.