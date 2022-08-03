Katy Perry created a mushroom bag inspired by her Sin City residency for Judith Leiber Couture.

The ‘Roar’ hitmaker collaborated with the luxury brand to create a limited edition evening bag to commemorate her ‘PLAY’ show - which currently runs at the Resorts World Las Vegas - and was inspired by love of mushrooms and uses 10,000 crystals applied by hand in a gradient array of colours, including gold, opals and a metallic leather lining.

The 37-year-old pop star told WWD: “I’m delighted to unveil this collaboration with Judith Leiber Couture for my show, ‘Play’. I’ve had an affinity for these dazzling minaudières from the moment that I could afford one. This exclusive piece is the ultimate memorabilia for ‘Play.’”

The bag - which you can get your hands on for a cool $6,195 - will be sold on the Judith Leiber Couture website and at the residency venue and celebrates the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ hitmaker’s love of novelty fashion choices and the brand itself, as she has sported their wares on many red carpets, such as at the 2019 Met Gala she added one of their hamburger clutches to her look for the event celebrating the ‘Notes on Camp’ exhibition.

Jana Matheson, the accessory company’s chief creative officer said: “This adorable mushroom was inspired directly by Katy’s ‘Play’ residency. Her confidence and impeccable sense of style make her the perfect collaborator for the Judith Leiber brand. She is the supreme representation of the fun and fearless collectors that love the Judith Leiber Couture brand.”

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, the brand’s co-owner told the same outlet: “Similar to Judith Leiber, Katy is known for creating wearable art with her iconic looks. Her one-of-a-kind personality and creative vision were essential to the design of this special piece. We are excited to introduce this new minaudière, which is as unique and vibrant as Katy is.”