Coleen Rooney has shared an X-ray of her broken toe after claims she was “milking it” by wearing a moon-boot every day of her ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial.

The 36-year-old was snapped in the clunky support on her left leg going in and out of London’s High Court for her battle with rival WAG Rebekah Vardy, 40.

In one memorable snap she was pictured wearing one Gucci loafer and one plastic grey air-boot following a fall at home.

Rebekah revealed her thoughts about the moon-boot in an exclusive interview with The Sun, saying when asked if Coleen was “milking the moon-boot”: “Ohhh I couldn’t possibly (comment)... !”

Coleen, wife of DC United manager Wayne Rooney, 36, announced online the boot is “finally off” in an apparent retort to the remark.

Sharing a picture of her X-ray she said on Twitter on Wednesday (03.08.22): “Boot’s finally off after my break.”

The X-ray showed a dramatic bone break just below her little toe.

There could be more fallout from their trial after it was reported Coleen could take up a damages court case.

It would add to Rebekah’s financial woes as the mum-of-five, married to footballer Jamie Vardy, 35, is already facing legal bills of up to £3 million.

Her and Coleen’s Wagatha Christie saga trial is set to be turned into a big-budget Hollywood film.

A string of directors are said to be scrambling for a deal after the WAGs’ three-year battle ended on July 29 with a judge ruling Coleen’s accusation Rebekah had leaked personal information about her as “substantially true”.

The case, dubbed Wagatha Christie due to Coleen’s ‘detective’ work in using Instagram to prove leaks, is said to have a string of directors lining up to make it into a drama.

Fellow WAG Lizzie Cundy was quoted in the Sunday Mirror saying: “I was on the phone to Bruno Tonioli (former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge) he was with a Hollywood director who wants to make a film.

“It’s not just him, lots of people in Hollywood have their eye on it. America can’t believe the headlines it courted around the world.

“America can't believe how this case has courted headlines around the world. I’ve also heard there is a drama series in the pipeline. It has so much potential for a brilliant blockbuster.”