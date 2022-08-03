Johnny Depp’s rumoured erectile dysfunction contributed to his alleged violence against Amber Heard, unsealed court documents claim.

A ream of 6,000-plus pages of papers from the couple’s six-week defamation case contain accusations from Heard’s lawyers the actor was so enraged by the apparent condition he repeatedly forced himself on her in an “angry way”.

The papers, made public over the weekend, also state he once allegedly sexually assaulted the ‘Aquaman’ actress, 36, with a liquor bottle.

A filing dated March 28 says: “Though Mr Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard.”

Heard’s legal team said his alleged erectile dysfunction made him more likely to become “angry or agitated”.

The actress claimed even though he took medication for erectile dysfunction, its poor performance only made him more furious, and in one instance, Heard claims “he took it out on me”.

She said: “I called it angry sex that Johnny could not fully perform. He would throw me on the bed, he did this several times, and he'd force himself on me in an angry way.”

The actress also said ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Depp, 59, would spend a lot of time with drinking buddies, including her father David Heard and Marilyn Manson, and he would arrive home “even more sexually and verbally abusive”.

Heard also alleged she supported herself financially the entire time that she and Depp were dating, despite the actor apparently insisting “I’ll take care of you.”

She said: “Johnny wanted to own me entirely, he’d fight me on every job. The way he talked about working actresses was despicable. Being an actress was a sin to him, it was the equivalent of being a w***e.”

Heard took the stand in May to testify Depp allegedly raped her with a liquor bottle and threatened to “carve up” her face with it in 2015.

She said: “I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken. I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything.”

Court documents show that the alleged assault occurred at the same time Depp suffered from a severed finger – claiming Heard had thrown a vodka bottle at him while in Australia, slicing the digit.

Unveiled documents accessed on August 1 also revealed Heard’s sister told her boss that the actress did sever Depp's finger when she threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Depp denied the sexual assault allegations against him throughout the six-week defamation trial that ended in June with a judge siding with Depp, initially ordering Heard in June to pay him $10.35 million (£8.5 million) in damages after when a jury ruled she defamed Depp in a newspaper opinion piece published in 2018.