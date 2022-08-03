Kristin Cavallari says her marriage to Jay Cutler was "toxic."

The 35-year-old reality star was married to former footballer Jay, 39, from 2013 until 2020 and has Camden, nine, Jaxon, eight, and six-year-old Saylor with him but is "very careful" how she discusses their relationship because of their children but remains hopeful that he will find love again one day.

She said: "I hope that he finds someone, I really do. I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried. But because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say. you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f****** tell you, but that's their dad and my oldest googles us now and I just want to be very careful. My mom never said anything bad about my dad growing up and I really respected that, and I want to be that kind of mom. It was toxic. Period, end of story. That's all I kinda need to say."

The former 'Hills' star went on to explain that there was no "major" catalyst in the end of her marriage and "just knew" when it was the right time to call things quits.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "Nothing major happened at the end. "I remember always asking my mom, 'But how am I going to know?' and she would just be like, 'You'll just know.' And I did, I just kinda knew. It's the scariest thing, it's also the saddest thing. I mean, it's so many emotions but it can also be the best thing. I think with any relationship, you just have to realize what are deal breakers for you. What's important to you and what's not?"