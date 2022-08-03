Cheryl Burke says alcohol has been "on her mind" a lot more than usual.

The 38-year-old dancer - who has admitted to struggling with alcohol addiction in the past and gave up alcohol for good - explained recently that she was struggling mentally and claimed that booze had crossed her mind a lot in the last week.

She said: "Last week I said I wasn’t OK. This week, I’m still p***** but I know that this whole issue that we’re going through right now is going to be a long process. And I just can’t let it ruin my life because it is what it is, and right now, it’s out of my control. So right now I'm trying to practice what I preach and I'm trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour. Speaking of, I don’t wanna say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately. But it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal."in

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional - who was married to 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew Lawrence but split with him in 2022 after three years of marriage - went on to explain that she cannot stay out with friends past 10:30pm because she is "trigged" by those around her who may have been drinking alcohol.

Speaking on the 'Burke in the Game' podcast, she explained: "I just noticed, though, when I was out with my friends the other night, that there’s like a time frame when I should not be out, and I think it’s, like, 10:30.I know that’s like a senior citizen time, but I noticed that after dinner, that people want to go out afterwards. I think I'm best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way. Because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple of drinks around me, especially late at night.

"I’m really trying to call it out because that is the name of the game and so that I don’t unfortunately or fortunately relapse. I don’t want to have to even have that discussion. I think it’s important to hold myself accountable and that’s what I'm doing by talking to you guys."