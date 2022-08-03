Wendy Williams is in the "early stages" of a relationship.

The 58-year-old TV star was married to Kevin Hunter from 1997 until 2019 but has been looking to get "back on the horse" following the cancellation of 'The Wendy Williams Show' back in 2021 and is said to be dating a police officer named Henry.

A rep for Wendy told PEOPLE: "She is currently dating someone but it is in the really, really early stages. Wendy is in a sweet spot in her life where she can stop, breathe and smell the roses. Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse her entire life, and she is just looking to get back on the horse."

The representative went on to explain that the former DJ - who is mother to 21-year-old Kevin Jr. through her ex-husband - is "excited" about new things in her life and is set to record the first episode of 'The Wendy Experience' podcast.

The rep continued: "Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting the first episode of her podcast. That's the focus right now."

Meanwhile, Wendy - who was frequently absent from her talk show throughout 2021 due to her ongoing battle with Graves’ disease with the network ultimately handing her slot over to comedienne Sherri Shepherd - is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Wells Fargo bank who has frozen her assets and claimed she is "incapacitated."

Back in May, Wendy was assigned a financial guardian in order to gain "access to her millions."

Wendy previously said: "Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair."