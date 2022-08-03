'Twilight' star Ashley Greene is "taking motherhood advice'" from Bella Swan.

The 35-year-old actress - who is expecting her first baby with husband Paul Khoury - played the role of Alice Cullen in the vampire saga and has been inspired by the "fierce protectiveness" of her on-screen sister-in-law played by Kristen Stewart.

She said: "The one thing I'll take from Bella and her relationship with Renesmee is kind of the fierce protectiveness and loyalty that she has to this child. I think that is something that innately comes with being a mother, for sure!"

The former 'Rogue' star also explained that expecting a baby has left her able to "connect" with people differently and noted that she and fellow 'Twilight' alum Nikki Reed - who played Rosalie Hale in the saga and has five-year-old daughter Bodhi with Ian Somderhalder - are able to "align" on a lot of parental things.

She told InStyle: "Being pregnant allows you to connect with people in a very different way. Nikki and I align on a lot of things, so that has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship."

Ashley first announced that she and TV star Paul, 33, were expecting their first child together back in March.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair holding a scan photo, she captioned an Instagram post: "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby."(sic)