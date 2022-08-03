Jackie Walorksi has been killed in a car crash at the age of 58.

The U.S. Congresswoman was traveling with Zachery Potts, 27, and Emma Thomson, 28, and driver Edith Schmucker, 56, when a vehicle driving in the opposite direction ended up in her lane and collided with the sports car head-on, according to the Elkhart County Sherriff's Office, killing all four at the scene.

A statement read: "On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head-on with a southbound sports utility vehicle.

All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries:

Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana

Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana

Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The statement added that authoroties are "conducting the investigation" but stated that no further information will be given at this time.

The Republican party member was U.S. representative for Indiana's 2nd congressional district from 2013 until her death and is survived by her husband Dean Swihart, with a message posted to her official Twitter account on Wednesday (03.08.22) evening calling for followers to keep her "in their thoughts.

The tweet read: "Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."