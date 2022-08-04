Joy Behar "almost died" when she suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

The 79-year-old TV host - who is currently married to Steve Janowitz but was initially married to late director Joseph Behar and has daughter Eve, 51, with him - explained that she had suffered from the kind of pregnancy where a fertilized egg implants itself outside of the womb and the whole incident proved to be near-fatal.

She said: "In 1979, I had an ectopic pregnancy … and I almost died. An ectopic pregnancy is where an egg is growing in the fallopian tube. It can grow just enough to make the tube burst [and] … you bleed internally, and then you die."

However, the former 'Joy Behar: Say Anything!' star went on to explain that she was "rushed to hospital

Speaking on 'The View', she added: "I was rushed to the hospital. The doctor the next day said we almost lost you. “I was in the situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and they took care of it there."

However, following the U.S Supreme Court's reversal of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling - which will leave millions of women across America without access to a legal and safe termination - Joy was keen to tell her co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines that the procedure was neither an abortion nor a miscarriage and slammed the political figures who support the reversal.

She added: "It was not an abortion, not a miscarriage. What are these people thinking about when they talk about the health of the mother? … People like that, they cannot be in positions of power!"