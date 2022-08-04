Kelly Brook felt "gloomy" on her wedding day.

The 42-year-old star wed her fellow model Jeremy Parisi,37, in his native Italy on Saturday (30.07.22) after seven years together but a source has claimed that the weather ruined her day and she reportedly started to "take it out" on venue staff at the Villa Nota Pisani in Arpino.

A source said: “Kelly’s mood was the same as the weather on the day of her wedding — gloomy. She made it clear the weather had taken the shine off her day and started to take it out on the people working at the venue."

The insider went on to explain that the 'Taking Stock' star "moaned" about things not being right on the big day and lamented that she was footing the bill.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Kelly was moaning about things not being correct and said a few times how the cash was coming out of her pocket so she needed it to be perfect."

The former 'Loose Women' panellist is said to have snubbed wedding planner Angela Mugnai in the speeches made after the ceremony but the source insisted that Angela had done an "amazing job" depste the "torrential rain."

The source added: "Angela had done an amazing job and, given the torrential rain and how that changed plans, it couldn’t have gone better. Kelly had a few digs, though, and it didn’t go unnoticed. In the speeches, she made sure to thank the chefs and the florist but failed to mention Angela, even though she had hired her. "

At the time, Kelly captioned a series of clips of the lavish ceremony on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: "Just Married" and could be seen having her first dance with Jeremy as fireworks went off.