Katie Melua is pregnant.

The 37-year-old singer/songwriter shared a picture of herself and her team ahead of her latest European tour and revealed that this will be her first tour with a "baby bump".

Katie wrote: "Here we are, the team that’s hitting the road this summer. This will be my first tour with a baby bump! I can’t believe I’ve just written that.

"We’re heading to Zurich, Strasbourg, 6 German cities and Palanga. I’m gonna keep a vid diary to document the gigs and travel. Keep your fingers crossed there will only be one bump on the road!"

Katie has yet to reveal the identity of the baby's father.

The star was previously married to world superbike racer James Toseland but the pair ended their eight-year marriage in 2020.

And the star admitted that the split made her question her earlier lyrics about everlasting love.

She explained: "I've been guilty of singing about romantic love as though it's all meant to last for ever. But it's not. And it's OK that it's not.

"I had a beautiful marriage so these songs about readjusting our attitudes to love aren’t angry or bitter.

"The hope is that if we take the pressure off, we can learn to be more accepting of ourselves and each other."