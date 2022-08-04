Rebekah Vardy has told how her husband Jamie Vardy received death threats amid her 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

The 40-year-old mother-of-five previously sued Coleen Rooney for libel after she accused her of leaking "false stories" to the media in an explosive social media post, but a judge ruled against Rebekah last week, and she has now revealed her 35-year-old professional footballer husband and kids have been subjected to "vicious, disgusting hatred".

Police have made three arrests and are looking into the communications.

Rebekah said: "It doesn’t matter what people’s opinions are about me, they shouldn’t be attacking my husband or children. I draw the line when you subject them to vicious, disgusting hatred, and abuse my husband.

"This has nothing to do with him. It was these threats that got my attention and it is hurtful.

"I was devastated. We had quite a few police reports and that was just something I left for the police to deal with.

"I had to manoeuvre my way through a situation that was awful and I had to kind of separate what was going on for my own well-being, and for my babies as well.

"This isn’t about my family. It’s not their battle, and it’s not fair they should be subjected to horrific abuse. I just want it to stop."

Rebekah has praised Leicester City forward Jamie - who she married in 2016 - for being "so resilient" in wake of the online abuse he has received.

She added to The Sun newspaper: "I just feel awful with the abuse Jamie gets about me, but he’s unbelievable, and just so resilient."

It comes after Rebekah said this week she believes she is suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) following her court battle with Coleen, the wife of ex-pro footballer Wayne Rooney.

She told the publication: "I was having serious panic attacks. I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally it was exhausting.

"It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

"And since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD - I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares. I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time."

However, a defiant Rebekah insisted she does not regret taking the case against Coleen, despite a judge ruling against her.

She said: "I have no regrets at all. The only thing I would change is that it looked like it was driven by a narrative bias. But in terms of regret and taking it this far, no."