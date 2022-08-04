Wendy Williams has got married.

The 58-year-old talk show host - who was wed to Kevin Hunter from 1997 until 2019 - has confirmed she and a New York Police Department officer, named Henry, have tied the knot, after her representative insisted she hadn't got married again.

She said: "Everyone seems to have a problem with that - I'm married; I'm married, I don't care who knows it, I'm married."

Wendy insisted her rep and good friend of 14 years Will Selby isn't a fan of her tying the knot again.

She told Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee: "Will sees no point in me getting married, but you know what, f*** Will - 14 years I've known him, and I've always said f*** him, in a good way."

Wendy's comments come after Will insisted it was "inaccurate" that Wendy had wed again.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation."

Will's comments came after Jason revealed that Wendy - who has 21-year-old son Kevin Jr. with her ex-husband - had got married last week after they shared a phone call together earlier this week.

He explained: "She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married.'

“I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week.' ”

What's more, Wendy - who was frequently absent from her talk show throughout 2021 due to her ongoing battle with Graves’ disease, with the network ultimately handing her slot over to comedienne Sherri Shepherd - is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Wells Fargo bank, who have frozen her assets and claimed she is "incapacitated".

In May, Wendy was assigned a financial guardian in order to gain "access to her millions".

Wendy previously said: "Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair."