Sales of Nintendo Switch continue to dip due to global chip shortage.

Since its release in 2017, Nintendo Switch has gone on to become of the most popular video game consoles in the company, selling over 111 million units globally.

The global chip shortage has caused Nintendo to struggle to hit its Switch production targets resulting in a 22.9 percent decline. First Quarter of 2022 saw only 3.43 million consoles sold compared to 4.45 million in Q1 of 2021.

Sales of software also saw a rapid decline of 8.6 per cent which is 41.41 million game copies sold. The company are hoping that the exclusive release of Nintendo Switch Sports in April and Mario Strikers: Battle League in June will generate further sales of 21 million consoles throughout the course of the year.

Nintendo said: “Production was impacted by factors such as the global shortage of semiconductor components, resulting in a decrease in hardware shipments and subsequent decline in overall sales,”

According to recent finding, Nintendo are not the only video game company that have seen sales plummet. Tech giant Sony reported a 26 per cent drop in sales despite the release of a brand new game console less than two years ago.